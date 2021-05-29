Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Grows Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Choice Hotels International comprises approximately 1.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Choice Hotels International worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

NYSE:CHH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,883. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $121.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $295,676.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $623,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,371.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,160 shares of company stock worth $7,546,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.