Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Raises Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,862 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks makes up approximately 1.7% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,879,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,008,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.43. The stock had a trading volume of 362,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $49,804.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

