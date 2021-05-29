Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.65. 7,130,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,611,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.46, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.66.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.