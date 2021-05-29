Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 198 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $95.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,530. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

