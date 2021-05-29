Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $412.35 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. 609,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,003. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. Research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tecnoglass stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 388.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

