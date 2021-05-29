Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

TDOC stock opened at $150.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at $100,436,861.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,781 shares of company stock valued at $95,833,526. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

