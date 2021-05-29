Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Wolfe Research raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $7.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 630,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 13,282,262 shares.The stock last traded at $3.67 and had previously closed at $3.17.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.18.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,157 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 42.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

