Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Gap Up to $15.24

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.24, but opened at $15.66. Tenneco shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 4,247 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.
In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Metcalf bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,565,583 shares of company stock worth $135,774,965. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $7,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 563,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 196.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 461,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 442,346 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
