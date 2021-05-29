Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Gap Up to $15.24

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.24, but opened at $15.66. Tenneco shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 4,247 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. Tenneco’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Metcalf bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,565,583 shares of company stock worth $135,774,965. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $7,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 563,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 196.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 461,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 442,346 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

