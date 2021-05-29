TerraKRW Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $48.90 million and $3,111.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00317153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00190918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00772496 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 57,447,634,187 coins and its circulating supply is 57,446,905,078 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

