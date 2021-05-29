Texas Permanent School Fund Has $264,000 Stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Team were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Team by 44,683.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Team by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,507,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,333,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Team by 1,073.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 420,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Team by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Team alerts:

Shares of TISI opened at $8.50 on Friday. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $262.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $194.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.20 million. Team had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.