Texas Permanent School Fund Has $289,000 Stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after buying an additional 36,108 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $17,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 198,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $256,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,716 shares of company stock worth $599,616. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $476.78 million, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

