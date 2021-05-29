Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,229 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRA. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $1,093,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $630,482.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 631,338 shares of company stock worth $6,661,491. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $385.90 million, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

