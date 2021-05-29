Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,634 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of CONSOL Energy worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,791,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $528.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 2.80. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

