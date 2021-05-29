TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$106.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens increased their target price on TFI International from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on TFI International to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TSE:TFII traded up C$1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$115.80. 166,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,223. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$41.10 and a 1 year high of C$115.96. The company has a market cap of C$10.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$85.21.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$90.93 per share, with a total value of C$54,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,558. Insiders have sold a total of 107,560 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,536 over the last three months.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.