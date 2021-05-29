TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$106.38.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens increased their target price on TFI International from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on TFI International to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of TSE:TFII traded up C$1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$115.80. 166,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,223. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$41.10 and a 1 year high of C$115.96. The company has a market cap of C$10.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$85.21.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
