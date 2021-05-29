TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

TFS Financial has increased its dividend by 89.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $22.16 on Friday. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TFS Financial news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

