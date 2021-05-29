TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.25 and last traded at $33.25. 13,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,507,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.13.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

