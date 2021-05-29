The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

NYSE ALL opened at $136.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

