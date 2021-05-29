The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CAO Matthew S. Abbott Sells 8,913 Shares

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CC opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.14. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $36.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $123,677,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,720,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Chemours by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after acquiring an additional 568,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CC shares. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

