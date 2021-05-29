The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

HCKT opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $536.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.