The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.07.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $318.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

