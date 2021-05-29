The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $45,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.07.

Shares of HD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,197,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,711. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of $339.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

