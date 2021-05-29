The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 14.6% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 58,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM stock opened at $133.29 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $139.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.50.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

