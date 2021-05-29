The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Down 3.9%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.17. Approximately 74,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,284,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

LEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Lion Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The Lion Electric by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company Profile (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

