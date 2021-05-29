The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 36.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 456,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

