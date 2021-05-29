The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRON. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 158,269 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after acquiring an additional 152,829 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $731,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRON shares. CIBC downgraded Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. Cronos Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $4,822,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,562,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,239,836.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at $96,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

