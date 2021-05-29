The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.25 Million Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of iRhythm Technologies worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,579,000 after purchasing an additional 212,976 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average is $166.88.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRTC. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.