The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.52 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cannonball Research boosted their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $504.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.19 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.87 and a 1 year high of $574.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,806 shares of company stock worth $22,726,953 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

