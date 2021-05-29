The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Murphy Oil worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 270,817 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $30,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,625 shares in the company, valued at $999,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,089. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.