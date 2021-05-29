The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 340.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,034 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of NexGen Energy worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXE. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.12. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 40.43, a current ratio of 40.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.