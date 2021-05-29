The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 4,140.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $179.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.48. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $182.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,634 shares of company stock worth $78,034,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

