The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,046 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRNO shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $64.87.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

