The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.89

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and traded as high as $15.26. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 5,615 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 326,644 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 38,815 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 42.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.