The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 17,244 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,490 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,002,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

