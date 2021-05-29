The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,886 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 179,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after buying an additional 45,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.42 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47.

