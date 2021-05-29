The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 19,347 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 551,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

