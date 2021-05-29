The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.71% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

GWX stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

