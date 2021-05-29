The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after buying an additional 1,325,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,327 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,878,000 after purchasing an additional 898,140 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,611,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,384,000 after purchasing an additional 574,622 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $68.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.03. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

