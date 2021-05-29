The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$89.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$89.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.50 to C$89.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$88.48.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TSE:TD opened at C$87.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$85.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$57.44 and a 52 week high of C$89.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.