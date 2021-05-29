The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,583.89 ($20.69).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider John Heasley sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.36), for a total transaction of £41,090.97 ($53,685.62). Also, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,956 ($25.56) per share, with a total value of £4,890 ($6,388.82).

Shares of LON WEIR traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,920 ($25.08). The company had a trading volume of 570,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of £4.98 billion and a PE ratio of -33.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,901.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,883.27. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 949.40 ($12.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

