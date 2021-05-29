Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $278 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.33 million.

Thermon Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. 157,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,368. The company has a market cap of $578.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.81 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

THR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $73,359.72. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.