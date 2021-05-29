TheStreet Lowers Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $263.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.56. Acacia Research has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 201.72%.

In other Acacia Research news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $26,157.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,104.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 126.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.