Thore Cash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $36,285.88 and $20,836.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00471377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00011008 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000229 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

