Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Insider Sells $1,148,175.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) insider Robert A. Rucker sold 157,500 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $1,148,175.00.

Tile Shop stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $403.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $81.56 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

