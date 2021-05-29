Timothy A. Springer Purchases 40,000 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $1,860,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at $212,327,033.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MORF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Morphic by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Morphic by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

