Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $690.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.