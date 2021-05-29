Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.01 Million

Brokerages predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post sales of $111.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.71 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $262.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $474.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.82 million to $478.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $574.08 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $681.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,067,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 51,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.51. Tivity Health has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $26.47.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

