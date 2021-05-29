TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.10

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $348,337.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,458.68 or 1.00189659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00034519 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011187 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00082151 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000984 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000693 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000123 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

