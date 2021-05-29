Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Ita M. Rahilly Purchases 432 Shares

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $216,321.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 29.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 802.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

