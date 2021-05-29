Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Ita M. Rahilly Purchases 432 Shares

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $216,321.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74.
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 29.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 802.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.
