Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.90

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and traded as high as $21.59. Toshiba shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 16,813 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOSYY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Toshiba in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

