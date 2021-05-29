Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 303,711 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 520% compared to the average volume of 48,985 call options.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 9,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Beyond Meat by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYND shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

BYND opened at $145.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.86 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.38. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

